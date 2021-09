Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 17:19 Hits: 7

US military leaders defended the end of the war in Afghanistan but called the conflict a "strategic failure." General Mark Milley warned that terrorist groups could reform within 12 months and attack the US.

