GENEVA (Reuters) - A 3.5-metre (11.5 ft)-tall puppet depicting a Syrian refugee girl arrived in Geneva on Tuesday as part of an 8,000-km (4,970-mile) walk across Europe to raise awareness of the plight of young refugees. Read full story

