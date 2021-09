Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 17:54 Hits: 6

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that he will swear in his new Cabinet next month, with Chrystia Freeland returning as his finance minister and deputy, after his Liberals were re-elected for the third time last week. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/09/29/canada-pm-trudeau-says-new-cabinet-to-be-sworn-in-next-month-finance-minister-to-stay