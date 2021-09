Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 18:10 Hits: 6

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Tuesday he assumes famine has taken hold in Ethiopia's Tigray where a nearly three-month long "de-facto blockade" has restricted aid deliveries to 10% of what is needed in the war-torn region. Read full story

