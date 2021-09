Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 16:15 Hits: 6

Musician R. Kelly was found guilty of sex trafficking in a federal trial Monday in New York. Black women in particular, who have long fought against perceptions that Black girls are more mature and need less protection against sexual abuse, are finding justice in the conviction.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2021/0928/R.-Kelly-verdict-could-help-protect-all-Black-girls-advocates-say?icid=rss