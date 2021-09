Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 16:17 Hits: 6

Facebook has delayed a children’s version of Instagram after scores of critics came out against it. While Facebook already has a messaging service tailored to kids, watchdogs argue Instagram contributes to harmful self-perceptions among teens, especially girls.

