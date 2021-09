Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 11:49 Hits: 1

Although the economics discipline has evolved over time to acknowledge environmental risks and costs, it has yet to rise to the challenge of climate change. A problem as massive as this one will require a fundamental reconsideration of some of the field's most deeply held assumptions.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/what-climate-change-requires-of-economics-by-daron-acemoglu-2021-09