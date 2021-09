Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 14:32 Hits: 7

Ethiopia is holding the second phase of its belated elections this week. However, the embattled Tigray region remains excluded from the polls which has already handed a majority to the ruling Prosperity Party.

