Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 14:40 Hits: 7

Numbers of migrant arrivals in Lampedusa are way up, including more than 500 on one boat late Monday. The arrival of 686 people on one rusty fishing boat is the largest single arrival in 2021.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/italy-record-number-of-migrants-arrive-on-lampedusa/a-59341795?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf