Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Exactly one year after the start of the 44-day war between Azerbaijan and Armenia for the control of the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev granted an exclusive interview to FRANCE 24 from the capital Baku. Aliyev said Azerbaijan was ready to "work on a future peace agreement" with Armenia, but warned that any move by Yerevan to reclaim territory lost in last year's war would be met with a fierce response by his country.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-interview/20210928-azerbaijan-is-ready-to-start-peace-talks-with-armenia-president-tells-france-24