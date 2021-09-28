Focus shifts to Germany’s Green and liberal kingmakers after SPD tops polls

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 12:22 Hits: 2

After narrowly beating Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Sunday’s general election, members of Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) said Tuesday they want to start talks this week about forming a ruling coalition with the Greens and the liberal Free Democrats (FDP). But the two smaller parties have already started talking to each other – suggesting that they are working together to drive a hard bargain.

