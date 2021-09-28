The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Focus shifts to Germany’s Green and liberal kingmakers after SPD tops polls

Focus shifts to Germany’s Green and liberal kingmakers after SPD tops polls After narrowly beating Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Sunday’s general election, members of Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) said Tuesday they want to start talks this week about forming a ruling coalition with the Greens and the liberal Free Democrats (FDP). But the two smaller parties have already started talking to each other – suggesting that they are working together to drive a hard bargain.

https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210928-focus-shifts-to-germany-s-green-and-liberal-kingmakers-after-spd-tops-polls

