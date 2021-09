Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 14:31 Hits: 6

Independent investigators mandated by the World Health Organization (WHO) to probe allegations of sexual abuse by its staff in the DR Congo cited “clear structural failures” and “individual negligence” in a report released Tuesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210928-negligence-by-who-staff-to-blame-for-sexual-abuse-in-drc-independent-commission-says