Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 15:32 Hits: 7

MUNICH (Reuters) - German industrial inspector TÜV Süd was on Tuesday accused of evading its responsibilities over its alleged role in the 2019 deadly collapse of a dam in Brazil, as Brazilian claimants kicked off the first civil lawsuit in Germany over the disaster. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/09/28/germany039s-tv-sd-shirking-responsibility-over-2019-brazil-dam-burst-court-hears