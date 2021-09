Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 10:22 Hits: 5

Ten years ago, China began investing heavily in football and the Chinese Super League became a hot topic. Now clubs are facing financial issues and the question arises: has any significant progress been made?

