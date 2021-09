Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 10:47 Hits: 6

Sanofi is dropping plans for its own mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine because of the dominant role of the BioNTech-Pfizer alliance as well as Moderna in the fight against the pandemic, the company said on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210928-france-s-sanofi-halts-work-on-mrna-covid-vaccine-amid-rivals-success