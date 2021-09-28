The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Growing calls to boycott Iraq's legislative elections as activist murders go unpunished

Growing calls to boycott Iraq's legislative elections as activist murders go unpunished There are growing calls on social media in Iraq to boycott the legislative elections, due to take place on October 10. Many people are refusing to vote, in the face of entrenched corruption and the far-reaching power of pro-Iranian militias controlled by the Popular Mobilization Forces, a paramilitary organisation created in 2014 to fight against the Islamic State group, and which is now accused of violence against civilians.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210928-iraq-boycott-elections-protesters-murdered

