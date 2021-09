Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 08:32 Hits: 5

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has summoned Ukraine's ambassador over what he said was Ukraine's attempts to block Hungary's new long-term gas supply deal with Russia, which was signed on September 27.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/hungary-ukraine-gazprom-deal-envoy/31481746.html