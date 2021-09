Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 09:35 Hits: 8

Russia has recorded 852 fatalities over the past 24 hours -- its highest daily coronavirus death toll since the start of the pandemic -- following a surge in infections linked to the Delta variant and a lackluster vaccination campaign.

