Police have opened an investigation after an explosion in Gothenburg resulted in several people being hospitalized. The Sahlgrenska University Hospital said three women and one man were seriously wounded.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/sweden-apartment-building-explosion-leaves-several-injured/a-59334522?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf