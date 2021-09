Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 07:35 Hits: 5

France hit back on Monday at the Malian prime minister's "indecent" and "unacceptable" claims that it is abandoning the war-torn country by drawing down troops from the restive Sahel region.

