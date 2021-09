Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 September 2021 11:17 Hits: 1

The news that a female shark at an Italian aquarium gave birth without having mated with a male first was widely reported. But how rare is a "virgin birth" in sharks?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/virgin-birth-how-does-a-shark-reproduce-without-a-mate/a-59055053?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf