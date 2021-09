Category: World Published on Monday, 06 September 2021 13:25 Hits: 1

India wants to reduce its dependence on other countries for palm oil. But environmentalists are concerned the country's new palm oil goals could threaten wildlife and swaths of forests, as well as tribal land rights.

