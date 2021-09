Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 September 2021 11:09 Hits: 1

The head of the European Space Agency has said that Europe needs to beef up its space program or be left in the dust by other countries. "European astronauts should be on European rockets," he said.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/european-space-agency-europe-risks-being-left-behind/a-59130924?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf