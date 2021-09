Category: World Published on Friday, 10 September 2021 15:37 Hits: 1

From mood swings to cravings — you've heard it all. But there's other stuff in pregnancy we don't hear so often. DW's Anna Sacco lists her personal top 13.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/13-things-i-wish-i-had-known-before-i-got-pregnant/a-59142329?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf