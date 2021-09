Category: World Published on Monday, 13 September 2021 12:03 Hits: 1

A new law in Texas, known as the "heartbeat bill," bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Experts say limiting women's choice will negatively affect their mental health as well.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/texas-abortion-ban-has-vast-psychological-consequences/a-59147223?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf