Published on Tuesday, 14 September 2021

Brussels is now able to link rule of law breaches by member states with financial penalties, but — as often in the past — its threats have not been executed. This could change with respect to Poland and Hungary.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/will-the-eu-s-tight-squeeze-on-aid-rein-in-poland-and-hungary/a-59170734?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf