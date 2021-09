Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 07:16 Hits: 1

Energy costs are soaring in Europe, with ordinary citizens and businesses worst-hit. Weather has played a big role, although there are also questions over Russia's gas supply. The onset of winter is adding to worries.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/europeans-brace-for-hard-winter-as-energy-price-surge-hits-households/a-59246714?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf