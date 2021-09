Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 14:29 Hits: 1

An ethnic Hungarian football club is thriving in Slovakia's top-flight league, thanks partly to funding from the Hungarian government. DW visited the club, DAC, as they faced off against rivals Slovan Bratislava.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/orban-backed-football-club-causing-a-stir-in-slovakia/a-59207902?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf