A referendum proposing that authorities in Berlin seize and take into public ownership more than 200,000 homes has passed resoundingly. But political and legal hurdles mean it may never become reality.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/berliners-vote-yes-on-property-expropriation-but-what-happens-now/a-59070328?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf