Category: World Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 15:43 Hits: 1

Both the Greens and the pro-free market FDP are likely to join a three-party coalition government. But do they have enough in common to govern together?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-s-green-party-and-the-fdp-two-kingmakers-poles-apart/a-59329828?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf