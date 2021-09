Category: World Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 16:22 Hits: 3

The annual human rights prize was awarded to Belarusian Maria Kolesnikova at a ceremony in Strasbourg. The jailed protest leader was represented by her sister who accepted the award.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/belarus-protest-leader-maria-kolesnikova-wins-vaclav-havel-prize/a-59329370?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf