Category: World Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 16:46 Hits: 4

Some countries see the election outcome as "continuity" after Chancellor Angela Merkel's nearly 16-years in office. Others view it as an opportunity for greater cooperation with Germany.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-election-2021-how-world-leaders-reacted/a-59326381?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf