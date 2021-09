Category: World Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 17:07 Hits: 4

For 50 years, the UN has tracked the progress of the world’s weakest economies. Despite some headway, things remain extremely hard in the world’s least developed nations. The pandemic has made things considerably worse.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/pandemic-dramatically-worsens-life-in-world-s-poorest-countries/a-59297604?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf