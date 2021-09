Category: World Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 18:16 Hits: 4

The terms his release mean John Hinckley will not face any restrictions on his movement or internet use. He tried to kill the US president in 1981, bizarrely to win the affection of actor Jodie Foster.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/john-hinckley-man-who-shot-reagan-gets-unconditional-release/a-59331529?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf