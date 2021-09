Category: World Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 20:15 Hits: 4

KFOR peacekeepers are "closely monitoring the situation" amid the worst tensions between Serbia and Kosovo in a decade, sparked by a row over car registration plates.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/nato-patrols-kosovo-serbia-border-as-tensions-soar/a-59331883?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf