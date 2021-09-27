Germany's centre-left SPD, conservative CDU aim to form coalitions

Category: World Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 13:17 Hits: 1

The centre-left Social Democrats led by Olaf Scholz narrowly defeated Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives in Sunday's vote to decide her successor, preliminary results showed. The result marked a historic low for the CDU, in one of the most unpredictable elections in Europe's biggest economy in recent decades. Follow our live blog below for all the latest developments.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210927-live-centre-left-spd-edges-out-merkel-s-conservative-cdu-preliminary-results-show