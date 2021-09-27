The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Germany's centre-left SPD, conservative CDU aim to form coalitions

Category: World Hits: 1

Germany's centre-left SPD, conservative CDU aim to form coalitions The centre-left Social Democrats led by Olaf Scholz narrowly defeated Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives in Sunday's vote to decide her successor, preliminary results showed. The result marked a historic low for the CDU, in one of the most unpredictable elections in Europe's biggest economy in recent decades. Follow our live blog below for all the latest developments. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210927-live-centre-left-spd-edges-out-merkel-s-conservative-cdu-preliminary-results-show

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version