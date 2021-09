Category: World Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 15:59 Hits: 1

No representative from Afghanistan will address the annual high-level U.N. General Assembly in New York after the ambassador for the government ousted by the Taliban - who was due to speak on Monday - withdrew his name.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210927-no-one-from-afghanistan-myanmar-will-address-world-leaders-at-united-nations