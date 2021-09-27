The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Students walk out of classes in Eswatini’s ongoing pro-democracy movement

Students walk out of classes in Eswatini’s ongoing pro-democracy movement Three months after police violently suppressed pro-democracy protests in Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland and Africa’s last absolute monarchy, the movement has carried on quietly. Young people have played an important role in the protests, with the last wave of the opposition centred around school boycotts at various high schools and universities around the country throughout the month of September. Videos online show crowds of students leaving their classes in protest.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/africa/20210927-eswatini-pro-democracy-movement-student-boycotts

