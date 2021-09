Category: World Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 18:00 Hits: 3

A Palestinian military court on Monday began the trial of 14 security officers charged with beating to death a prominent critic of President Mahmoud Abbas, in a case that has drawn widespread protests and calls for his resignation.

