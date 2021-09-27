Category: World Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 20:12 Hits: 4

Thousands of British petrol stations ran out of fuel due to panic buying on Monday, after days of long queues at pumps caused by the lorry driver shortage. Analysts say that, in addition to Covid, the speed of the Brexit process bears a lot of responsibility for the crisis – signalling a broader problem in which the rapidity of Britain’s divorce from the EU is impairing the government’s plans to restructure the economy.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210927-uk-lorry-driver-crisis-vindicates-warnings-about-speed-of-brexit-process