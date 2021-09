Category: World Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 16:22 Hits: 4

ABUJA (Reuters) - Bandits killed 22 Nigerian security personnel in an attack on a remote army base in northwestern Sokoto State, a member of the state assembly told Reuters on Monday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/09/28/bandits-kill-22-nigerian-security-personnel-local-politician-says