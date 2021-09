Category: World Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 20:08 Hits: 3

PARIS (Reuters) - French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said on Monday that if she is elected president in the 2022 election, she will call a referendum proposing drastic limits on immigration. Read full story

