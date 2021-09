Category: World Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 19:59 Hits: 5

No one party clearly won Sunday’s election to replace Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. Yet the leading contenders may imitate her methods of seeking compromise to form a coalition.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2021/0927/Merkel-s-style-shaping-Germany-s-new-government?icid=rss