Category: World Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 19:58 Hits: 7

On Monday, a federal judge ruled that John Hinckley Jr., the man who attempted to kill President Ronald Reagan in 1981 but was found not guilty due to insanity, will be freed from all court-imposed restrictions by next year should his mental health remain stable.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Justice/2021/0927/Court-to-lift-all-restrictions-on-John-Hinckley-Reagan-shooter?icid=rss