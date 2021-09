Category: World Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 13:13 Hits: 1

The new dual thrust of Chinese policy – redistribution plus re-regulation – will subdue the entrepreneurial activity that has been so important in powering China’s dynamic private sector. Without animal spirits, the case for indigenous innovation is in tatters.

