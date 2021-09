Category: World Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 16:16 Hits: 3

Although the 2021 German federal election has put an end to the country's long-standing two-party dispensation, that doesn't mean it has inaugurated a new era of change. On the contrary, Germans are still hewing to the center, but will now be subjected to a protracted, opaque negotiation process.

