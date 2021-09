Category: World Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 12:16 Hits: 5

Jailed Belarusian opposition figure Maryya Kalesnikava has won the Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize awarded annually by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe to honor "outstanding" civil society action in the defense of human rights.

