'You f-ed up your presidency': The surprising reality check Lindsey Graham gave to Donald Trump

Category: World Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 12:36 Hits: 6

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., apparently told former President Donald Trump at one point that he "f'd up" the presidency during a conversation earlier this year in which Graham tried to convince Trump that he had actually lost the 2020 election.

Author and Washington Post legend Bob Woodward shared the anecdote, pulled from his new book "Peril," during an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday, outlining the tough love that Trump reportedly got over the phone from his South Carolina colleague.

"We quote conversations between Sen. Graham and Trump in which Lindsey Graham says to Trump, 'You f'd up your presidency' at one point just a couple of months ago," Woodward said, adding that Trump hung up shortly after.

The next day, Trump apparently called Graham back, at which point Graham said: "I would have hung up too."

The incident seems a far cry from Graham's public statements about the former president, in which he is nothing but supportive. As recently as Saturday night, the South Carolina Republican told a Michigan GOP conference that he hopes Trump runs again.

"I don't think Trump is listening. He might be," Graham said. "I hope President Trump runs again."

You can watch the segment below via Twitter:

Graham to Trump: "You f’ed up your presidency" Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward discusses his latest… https://t.co/80HCIydIT4 1632664981.0

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/09/lindsey-graham/