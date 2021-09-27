The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

'You f-ed up your presidency': The surprising reality check Lindsey Graham gave to Donald Trump

Category: World Hits: 6

'You f-ed up your presidency': The surprising reality check Lindsey Graham gave to Donald Trump

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., apparently told former President Donald Trump at one point that he "f'd up" the presidency during a conversation earlier this year in which Graham tried to convince Trump that he had actually lost the 2020 election.

Author and Washington Post legend Bob Woodward shared the anecdote, pulled from his new book "Peril," during an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday, outlining the tough love that Trump reportedly got over the phone from his South Carolina colleague.

"We quote conversations between Sen. Graham and Trump in which Lindsey Graham says to Trump, 'You f'd up your presidency' at one point just a couple of months ago," Woodward said, adding that Trump hung up shortly after.

The next day, Trump apparently called Graham back, at which point Graham said: "I would have hung up too."

The incident seems a far cry from Graham's public statements about the former president, in which he is nothing but supportive. As recently as Saturday night, the South Carolina Republican told a Michigan GOP conference that he hopes Trump runs again.

"I don't think Trump is listening. He might be," Graham said. "I hope President Trump runs again."

You can watch the segment below via Twitter:

image
image.jpg?width=980

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/09/lindsey-graham/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version