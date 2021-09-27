Category: World Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 08:57 Hits: 1

Facial-recognition cameras are being rolled out across Moscow's metro system as a way to allow passengers to pay for their fare simply by showing their faces, without the need for a ticket or a transit card. Called FacePay, the system is the latest expansion of facial-recognition technology in Russia, a trend that has caused alarm among civil liberties and rights campaigners.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20210927-paying-with-a-glance-moscow-s-latest-expansion-of-facial-recognition-tech