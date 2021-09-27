The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Paying with a glance: Moscow’s latest expansion of facial-recognition tech Facial-recognition cameras are being rolled out across Moscow's metro system as a way to allow passengers to pay for their fare simply by showing their faces, without the need for a ticket or a transit card. Called FacePay, the system is the latest expansion of facial-recognition technology in Russia, a trend that has caused alarm among civil liberties and rights campaigners.

