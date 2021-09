Category: World Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 12:48 Hits: 8

ADEN (Reuters) - Security forces fired shots in the air to disperse hundreds of protesters in Yemen's third-largest city of Taiz on Monday as unrest over poverty spread in areas held by the Saudi-backed government. Read full story

